Catalyst captured the corporate volleyball beach league, finishing an undefeated run in taking the finals on Sunday, 22 Aug., at Seven Mile Public Beach.

Catalyst took the first two games against Maples in the best-of-three finals, to claim the trophy and a bottle of champagne.

Tammy Kelderman, Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation’s director of beach volleyball, told the Cayman Compass that while the league has only just ended, players are eager to continue where they left off.

Beach league final results 1st Catalyst 2nd Maples 3rd PwC

“We received a lot of positive feedback,” said Kelderman. “Beach volleyball is such a fun, addictive sport and at this first-ever corporate beach sixes league, I think we had just the right balance of competitiveness and camaraderie. Teams were asking when the next one will be.”

According to CIVF president Kennedy McGowan, the federation is planning on having a six-week winter beach volleyball competition. No dates have yet been announced.

