DEH announces island wide vegetation collection schedule

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is embarking on an island-wide schedule for the collection of vegetation debris on Grand Cayman, starting in West Bay on Monday, 30 August.

“Over the next four weeks, our team will be concentrating efforts working six days a week to speed up and complete the collection of vegetation debris only. But we can’t do it alone. People need to work along with us for the success of this exercise. Preparation of vegetative debris for collection is essential. Please note that this is not a bulk waste collection exercise,” said DEH Director Richard Simms.

Residents are asked to place their vegetation waste (logs, plants, tree branches and leaves) on the curbside during the dates specified.

Collection will take place from Monday to Saturday according to the following schedule:

West Bay 30 August to 4 September

30 August to 4 September George Town 6 September to 11September

6 September to 11September Bodden Town 13 September to 18 September

13 September to 18 September North Side/East End 20 September to 25 September

Vegetation waste must be placed on the curbside where it is easily accessible to DEH collection crews but will not obstruct the roadway or storm drains.

The DEH asks that residents trim vegetation to lengths of three feet to enable efficient collection. Residents are also reminded to avoid placing materials beneath overhead power or data lines. Any debris that is put out after the scheduled dates will not be collected.

Household trash, electronics, old furniture and construction debris will not be collected during this waste removal exercise as DEH must prioritise the removal of vegetation debris left after the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

Persons leaving any materials aside from vegetation debris out for collection will only hamper these efforts. The DEH asks that residents make alternative arrangements to transport these items to the George Town landfill drop off location.

Additional information is available from the DEH by calling 949-6696; sending an email to [email protected]; visiting the DEH website at www.deh.gov.ky; or sending a message to the DEH Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DEHCaymanIslands.

