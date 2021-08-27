New Licence Plates Awaiting Pick-up at DVDL

A number of new registration plates are awaiting collection by their owners at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licencing (DVDL).

To check if their registration number is available for collection, persons may visit the DVDL website at www.dvdl.gov.ky. If their number is on the list, they should book an appointment time as soon as possible on one of the following Saturdays.

Saturday, 28 August 2021

Saturday, 4 September 2021

Saturday, 11 September 2021

All appointment times will be booked between 9a.m. to 2p.m. on the above dates.

Plate owners may call the DVDL at 244-5518, 244-5540 or 244-5505, to book an appointment time.

Persons who have an appointment should remove their old registration plates and registration coupon from the vehicle, ahead of their appointment time; in order to expedite the exchange process.

Everyone is asked to stick to their appointment schedule in order to prevent delays in the distribution process.

Please note that licence plates are to be collected at the Crewe Road DVDL location only .

