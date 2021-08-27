Planned Works – Temporary Service Interruption on Shamrock Road

Water Authority – Cayman wishes to advise its valued customers along Shamrock Road,

between Hirst Road and Savannah Avenue, and along Savannah Avenue of a planned temporary interruption to service on Monday, 30 August 2021, between 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This interruption will take place to facilitate pipeline improvement in the area.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the

public as it undertakes these works and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

