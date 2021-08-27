Police release CCTV footage of burglars

Police have released photographs and CCTV footage of burglars who broke into two commercial premises on West Bay Road in the early hours of Thursday morning, 26 Aug.

The video footage shows the two masked thieves walking through the Chicken Chicken restaurant, around 4:30am. Police said the burglars broke in through the front entrance of the restaurant in the West Shore Centre, and stole a safe containing cash.

The same thieves are suspected of earlier breaking into another business, at Cayman Falls Plaza, and making off with its safe. They are believed to have broken in there shortly after 4am.

The suspects are described as being tall and slim, wearing dark clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, and were masked and wearing gloves.

Police said they released a portion of the CCTV footage “in hopes that members of the public may be able to assist with any information about these men or their activities, which could identify them or help locate these safes”.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, police said they had noted an uptick in commercial burglaries this month, and reminded the public “to take preventative measures with their businesses in order to avoid loss and damage, and assist in the investigative process if such incidents do occur”.

RCIPS Superintendent Peter Lansdown said, “We commend these businesses for having security measures such as CCTV cameras installed, which have already assisted in our investigation. We encourage other businesses to increase security if possible by engaging security company services, installing alarm and camera systems and ensuring that the systems are maintained and kept up to date.”

Anyone with information on either of Thursday’s break-ins is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via its confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via its website.

For more information and advice from the RCIPS on crime prevention, click here.

