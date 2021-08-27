The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has released further information about its plan to restrict pick-ups and drop-offs by private vehicles at the roadside outside the Owen Roberts International Airport terminal from Monday.

The CIAA earlier this month announced that, from 30 Aug., only authorised public transportation and tour operators will be allowed to drop off or pick up passengers in front of the main terminal, in line with a new airport landside security requirement.

The new arrangement led to many questions and concerns from the public on social media, leading the CIAA to issue a press release Friday addressing some of the queries raised.

Under the new traffic-flow rules, all unauthorised vehicles will be routed to the short- or long-term parking lots. Since lockdown last year, parking in these lots has been free, but standard parking rates will be reintroduced in October. From then, drivers will have a free five-minute grace period to drop off or pick up passengers at the short-term car park.

On Friday, the CIAA stated that the new arrangement was being implemented in order to comply with International Civil Aviation regulatory requirements “that specify that unknown, or ‘unvetted’, vehicles are not permitted to be within 30 meters of any Airport terminal building”.

It explained, “Authorised vehicles include taxis, pre-booked bus operators and limousines, which are considered ‘vetted’ vehicles, having gone through a rigorous airport and public transport screening and licensing process, whereas private vehicles are considered ‘unvetted’ vehicles.”

The change to the passenger pick-up and drop-off arrangements comes as Cayman anticipates an increase in the number of passengers using the airport as the islands prepare to reopen the borders.

Reduced-mobility passengers

The CIAA said people with reduced mobility can park in the handicapped parking spaces allocated in the short-term parking lot, adding that a parking permit is required for those spaces.

“Assistance will be provided for passengers with reduced mobility through the use of the airlines’ wheelchair service and an electric golf cart operated by Airport Customer Service personnel,” the airports authority noted in a press release.

Bad weather

One of the FAQs in the release deals with how people can transport their luggage to the terminal during wet weather.

In it, the CIAA stated that porters will be available to assist passengers with their luggage, or passengers may use the airport luggage carts to carry their bags to the terminal at no cost to them.

“Airport Customer Service personnel will provide umbrellas to assist passengers in inclement weather conditions,” the CIAA said.

Paying for parking

Although drop-off is free if it is within the first five minutes of entering the short-term car park, customers who stay longer are required to pay for their parking ticket.

They can do so by using a debit or credit card at the parking pay stations at the exits of both the short- and long-term parking lots.

“If they prefer to pay by cash, they may pay one of the mobile cashiers directly as they exit. Additionally, they may also pay for their parking inside the terminal building at one of the automated pay stations,” the CIAA said.

Read the full release here.

