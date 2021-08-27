Tripped generators lead to short widespread power outage

A widespread power outage across Grand Cayman this afternoon briefly left more than 15,600 Caribbean Utilities Company customers without electricity.

A CUC spokesperson said two main generators tripped during testing, causing the outage.

The power went out just after 1pm and was fully restored by 1:24pm.

According to the CUC online outage map, 15,660 customers were affected in various parts of the island, including West Bay, George Town, Bodden Town, North Side and along Frank Sound Road.

