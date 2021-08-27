Two Caymanians appointed to Premier’s office

Dr. Celine Manoosingh and Nickolas DaCosta have joined Premier Wayne Panton’s office, according to a government press release issued Friday.

Manoosingh has been appointed as special advisor and DaCosta will serve in the role of content and communications coordinator.

“I am pleased that these two outstanding young Caymanians have both agreed to join our stellar team in the Office of the Premier,” said Panton in the release.

“Celine’s exceptional professional background, academic credentials and research in the areas of engineering and sustainability, as well as Nickolas’ vast background in communications, social media and service to our local community are welcomed assets to the Office of the Premier.”

Dr. Celine Manoosingh

According to information released by the Premier’s office, Manoosingh will advise on key areas, “support capacity building, review and synergize various policies and assist with projects as assigned by the Premier”.

The release states she has a Ph.D. in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Southern Florida and worked as a tenured professor at the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing at Georgia Southern University. She is also a representative on the National Science Foundation in Washington, D.C., which focuses on “resilience, renewable energy, sustainable smart cities and green infrastructure”.

“It has always been a dream of mine to share my expertise and knowledge with my community that raised me. Climate change is the defining challenge of our time. I am happy to join the Premier and his government in their commitment to ensure that the Cayman Islands is a regional and world leader in innovation and strategic planning in response to this threat,” she said in the release.

Nickolas DaCosta

Focussing on the development and management of Panton’s digital content and channels will fall to DaCosta in his new role, the release states.

DaCosta has more than 12 years’ experience in customer service and communications in both the public and private sectors, having most recently served as the customer relations supervisor at the Water Authority.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with concentrations in International Business and Management.

DaCosta has served as a member of the Planning Appeals Tribunal since 2016 and was recently appointed as a Member of the Board for Water Authority; he is a Notary Public and Justice of the Peace in and for the Cayman Islands.

“I am humbled to be given this opportunity to serve within the Office of the Premier. I look forward to drawing on my previous experience in corporate and voluntary communications and management of social media content and various communications to reach a diverse receiving base” DaCosta said in the press release.

