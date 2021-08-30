Cayman’s first Olympic gymnast, Raegan Rutty, visited her old flipping grounds – the Motions Unlimited gymnasium – before leaving the island on Friday, 20 Aug., for her second year at the University of Florida.

Rutty, 19, began her gymnastics journey at Motions Unlimited when she was four years old, and on the afternoon of 19 Aug., she returned to speak with younger gymnasts about her successes.

“Being back here where it all started, literally at this gym… where I first had the dream of going to the Olympic Games, it’s just so nostalgic and a very fulfilling feeling, knowing… all the hard work that I put in here, and making a little 4-year-old Raegan proud,” Rutty told the Cayman Compass.

The artistic gymnast has represented her country at several major competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, the Pan American Games, the World Championships and, most recently, the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

She hopes that her successes will provide motivation to the younger gymnasts coming up.

“My goal now is to help the younger generation,” she said. “To come up… and do bigger and better things. I would like to help the younger girls here, even the guys, to just represent the Cayman Islands in any way they can for gymnastics and continue to make strides in history for our country.”

