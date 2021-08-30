Mourant welcomes nine summer interns

Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, was delighted to welcome nine students over the summer months into their Summer Internship Programme.

The scheme is open to all Caymanian students who at a minimum, are in their last year of high school, with a keen interest in learning about a career in the offshore legal services industry.

The interns were given a chance to work alongside lawyers and specialists in Litigation, Funds, Finance, Governance Services, Human Resources, Business Development & Marketing and Facilities.

They were each assigned a personal mentor for the duration of their internship and received support and expert guidance, gaining a valuable understanding of how the business operates on a day to day basis.

Cayman Islands Managing Partner, Hayden Isbister said: “We’re committed to supporting young Caymanian students and take pride in helping to develop and progress their careers. We hope that this experience will have given them a different perspective of the financial services industry, as well as help to identify keen students with an interest in Law to further progress to our Chantal Whittaker Memorial Scholarship and our Articled Clerk training programmes.”

- Advertisement -

Mourant’s annual Summer Internship Programme spans 12 weeks between June and August. Applications open each year on 1 February and close mid-April. For more information please visit mourant.com/careers.

How do you feel after reading this?