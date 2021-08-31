Police have confirmed they are investigating a former Royal Cayman Islands Police Service employee for allegedly damaging a service vehicle during an altercation back in May.

The 32-year-old George Town man, who worked in the RCIPS Fleet and Stores Unit, was arrested following the incident outside the Strand shopping centre, police said, in response to queries from the Cayman Compass.

He allegedly obstructed police officers carrying out an arrest at the time and caused damage to a service vehicle.

No officers were assaulted during the incident and the matter remains under investigation.

The man, police said, has not been employed by the RCIPS since May 2020 and is already before the courts on charges of obtaining property by deception.

Those charges relate to the “inappropriate use of RCIPS resources during his employment”.

