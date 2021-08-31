4-storey condo building approved for South Church Street

The Central Planning Authority has approved an application to build a four-storey condominium complex on South Church Street.

The developer, C4 Ltd., at a planning meeting on 25 Aug., stated that the development is identical to another, previously approved, four-storey building being constructed by a company called C2 Ltd. on the adjacent parcel, and that the condos combined would become a 16-unit complex that shares a pool and other amenities.

Several neighbours from Sand Cay and Windsor Village, on either side of the development, objected to the application, saying they had not been informed about the C2 development, which is already under construction.

That C2 application for the four-storey complex was approved in December 2016.

The neighbours objected to the height of the development, saying they are not in keeping with the design of buildings in the area, and noting that there are no other buildings over two storeys between FIN and The Tides.

One objector to the development wrote, “The lack of notice given to surrounding owners of the significant change in the plans for lot 7D6 which is now basically the first phase of a 2-lot development of 16 units. As far as I am aware, nobody received any notice of the significant changes that were proposed to lot 7D6 and accordingly people were not given the opportunity to object to the revised development thereon.”

The objector added, “There are significant and fundamental changes to the previously approved project with the addition of a phase 2 on the adjacent lot 7D7 and the sharing of amenities across the two parcels. The two plans are intrinsically related and as [such] the planning approval for parcel 7D6 should be reconsidered and should be considered in conjunction with the planning approval for 7D7.”

The planning board members stated that since planning permission had already been given for the C2 development on parcel 7D6, it could not be reconsidered.

Objectors also raised concerns about the impact on traffic in the area, saying the development’s entrance/exit is at a “dangerous” bend on the busy South Church Street, which has seen at least two fatalities in recent years, as well as numerous other accidents.

One objector wrote, “The additional extra entry/exit points will certainly not improve on this already dangerous bend. There is no scope to widen the road, unlike in other areas where Government has been working to widen roads for safety of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.”

The Department of Environment had also raised some concerns about the development. It pointed in its submission to the planning application that the development would be built beside a protected marine park and by a turtle nesting beach.

The DoE recommended the applicant submit a turtle friendly lighting plan to minimise

the impacts of artificial lighting on sea turtles, and that any stockpiled materials from the construction site be kept behind the existing seawall, away from the beach area of the property, and that native vegetation be incorporated into the landscaping scheme.

Read the full Central Planning Authority agenda here.

