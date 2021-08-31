West Bay Police Station To Temporarily Relocate to Governor’s Square

The public is being advised that on Friday 3 September, the West Bay Police Station will be temporarily relocated to the RCIPS Training and Development Unit, located at Governor’s Square off West Bay Road.

A number of structural defects that impact health and safety have been identified which need to be assessed and remedial work carried out. The relocation will be until further notice.

The phone number for the West Bay Police Station will remain the same (949-3999) and the station will operate as normal at the Governor’s Square location.

The RCIPS apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their cooperation.

