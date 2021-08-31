Walkers expands professional services business to the BVI

Walkers Professional Services (WPS) is expanding its operations to the British Virgin Islands.

WPS said over the past year the firm has made several senior hires with a focus on providing corporate, corporate governance, regulatory compliance and fiduciary services to corporate and institutional clients.

Steven Manning, CEO of Walkers Professional Services, said in a press release: “Our clients have long told us that they would value the expansion of WPS’ service offering to include the BVI. One of the main drivers for this move is the increasing demand we are seeing from our institutional client base in Europe and Asia.”

He added, “We intend to be a major force in the professional services industry in the BVI, growing and developing talent in the jurisdiction while providing outstanding client service.”

The firm said the move into the BVI market signals Walkers’ ongoing commitment to the jurisdiction.

