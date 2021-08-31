Cayman’s historic site Pedro St. James has reopened to the public after suffering damage caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Grace; however, its sister tourist attraction, the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, remains closed indefinitely.

The Tourism Attraction Board, in a brief statement, announced the reopening stating that “after extensive clean up” the attraction has opened its doors, as of Monday, 30 Aug.

“The National Historic Site had been closed due to downed trees, as a result of the passing of Tropical Storm Grace on 18th August. Pedro St James offers self-guided and guided tours of the Great House for personal and school visits and is open daily from 8:30am to 5:00pm, with the last guided tour at 4:00pm,” the statement, issued Monday, stated.

Over at the Botanic Park, manager John Lawrus told the Cayman Compass the park was not ready for reopening and he could not say when it would be able to open.

“There is still major work to be done,” he said.

He renewed his appeal for the public’s support to clear the debris at the park, which suffered substantial damage from Tropical Storm Grace.

“We still need the use of grabber trucks and construction bins/skips and monetary donations,” he added.

Volunteers, he said, are also welcomed seven days a week from 10am to 2pm.

The TAB, which described Pedro St. James as a premier location for weddings and other events, added that the grounds are now event-ready once again.

