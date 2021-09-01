Planned Works: Palm Dale Infrastructure Upgrade

Water Authority – Cayman wishes to advise its valued customers and the motoring public of planned works to upgrade the water supply infrastructure along Palm Dale Avenue, Success Circle, Nevard Close and Damascus Close. Preliminary work will begin the week of 6 September. Work will take place weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The project will last for approximately 12-15 weeks.

During the course of the works, traffic management measures will be in place., with signs directing the traffic flow. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution when they are in the area to protect their safety and the safety of the Water Authority’s staff.

Customers in the area may experience service outages throughout the work. The Authority will make every effort to give advanced notice related to outages. Customers can visit our website www.waterauthority.ky for outage notices.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the public as it undertakes these works and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

How do you feel after reading this?