One woman is in critical condition in hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run on Shedden Road in George Town on Tuesday night.

Police, on Wednesday, launched a search for the driver of a green SUV reportedly involved in the incident as they issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The accident happened shortly after 8pm.

Police said officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle collision on Shedden Road involving a female pedestrian.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement, it was reported that the woman was crossing the road near the Edward Street junction, when she was struck by a SUV which was travelling west. The vehicle then turned onto Edward Street and left the scene.

The woman was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital via ambulance. She remains hospitalised in critical but stable condition.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or have any information on the vehicle involved, is asked to contact the unit at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.

