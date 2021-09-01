For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Tropical Storm Larry, which poses no threat to land at this time, has been strengthening in the Atlantic and is set to become a hurricane Thursday then possibly a major hurricane by Friday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Shamal Clarke, in an emailed response to Cayman Compass queries Wednesday, said Cayman is in the clear when it comes to Larry’s forecast track.

“Tropical Storm Larry is expected to remain over the Atlantic Ocean and potentially develop into a major hurricane by Friday. This system poses no threat to the Cayman Islands as the latest forecast track has the system moving northwest over the North Atlantic Ocean,” Clarke said.

As for the weather system developing to the south of Grand Cayman, the NWS meteorologist said the forecast remains unchanged at this time, as it is still projected to move along the coast of central America.

“[It] will likely increase cloudiness and showers across the Cayman Islands from early Friday morning,” he said.

Larry strengthens

If Larry strengthens, as predicted, it will be the fifth hurricane and third major hurricane for for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Based on the forecast models from the National Hurricane Center Wednesday afternoon, Larry, which is the seventh named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, is about 175 miles off the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC said maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 miles per hour with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday,” the NHC said, adding that the storm is moving at 22 mph.

Meanwhile the NHC has said the area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganised shower activity.

It said some slow development of this system remains possible over the next couple of days if it remains over open water while moving west-northwestward or northwestward at 5 to 10 mph near the coast of Central America.

“Thereafter, the system will have another opportunity for gradual development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rains are possible across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula later this week into the weekend,” the NHC said.

The system has a 30% chance of formation through the next 48 hours or through to the the next five days.

