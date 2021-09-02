DVDL warns against fake email seeking payments for traffic violations

An email seeking payment for alleged traffic violations has been making the rounds and the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing is warning members of the public not to open or respond to the messages.

According to a statement from the department, the fraudulent emails are being sent to customers which are not “created, authorised or distributed by” the DVDL.

The emails claim to be from the DVDL, stating that customers have been cited for traffic violations and should make payments to them.

The DVDL says it has reported the matter to the relevant authorities for further investigations.

Members of the public are encouraged not to open and/or respond to these correspondences, as it could jeopardise personal information and privacy.

For any further queries, please email [email protected] or visit www.dvdl.gov.ky

