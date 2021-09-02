Police Warn Against Use of Mobile Phones while Driving

So far this year, approximately 225 reports of motor vehicle collisions have been received by the police per month. The vast majority of these collisions are reported as ‘damage only’ collisions, a large number of which, take place during peak traffic times, which further add to the congestion on the roadways.

It is widely believed that the main cause of these types of collision is distracted driving, with the main offence being, using a mobile phone while driving.

With schools now in session, and an increased number of children utilising the roadways, the RCIPS will be conducting traffic operations targeting motorists using their mobile phones while driving. Last week, officers issued just under 20 tickets to persons using their mobile phones whilst driving.

“We are encouraging all drivers to give 100% of their attention to driving, and particularly, not to use their mobile phones during their commute,” says Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, “Not only is the use of mobile phones an offense in the Cayman Islands, carrying a fine of $150, but in using your phone while driving you not only put your life at risk, but also the lives of other road users, including children going to and from school.”

Let us all do our part to “Make the Cayman Islands Safer” by not using our mobile phones while driving, or any other forms of distracted driving.

