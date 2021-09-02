HSA to contact vaccinated people for verification

The Health Services Authority has issued an advisory that it plans to contact members of the public to verify their vaccine information, as part of efforts to digitise Cayman’s vaccination records.

In a statement issued Thursday, the HSA said it was in the process of merging its manual vaccination records with its electronic medical records, and “therefore some verification is necessary to ensure that all information collected from the Cayman Islands COVID Vaccination Programme is accurate”.

Once this process is complete, people who received their COVID-19 vaccinations in the Cayman Islands will have secure, on-demand access to their digital vaccination certificates via the MyHSA Patient Portal.

The HSA is encouraging anyone who has received the vaccine to sign up for the MyHSA portal in advance. This can be done in a few minutes at any HSA location, as well as at community registration site on select dates.

For more information and sign-up locations, visit https://www.hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/.

To register, individuals must have a photo ID and a valid email address. Parents and guardians can also request access to health profiles for their children or wards under age 16. The HSA said online registration will be made available soon for people overseas.

The HSA listed several phone numbers that vaccinated individuals can expect to be contacted by. These are:

244-2617

244-2614

244-2700

244-2600

244-2779

244-2780

244-2783

244-2784

925-6908

