Digital vaccination certs on horizon as HSA urges portal registration

The Health Services Authority is inviting vaccinated people to register on its MyHSA Patient Portal in preparation for the launch of local digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

According to a press release from the HSA issued late Tuesday afternoon, the certificates will be available on the online MyHSA Patient Portal or through the ‘HealtheLife’ app which can be found on Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for iOS devices.

The available date for the digital certificates was not specified in the release, other than to say it would be “soon”.

Currently, the Health Services Authority is issuing paper certificates to people who are vaccinated here.

“As travel restrictions ease, we want to ensure that persons who received the COVID-19 vaccine will have access to their immunisation record on a secure platform from anywhere with internet connectivity,” HSA Deputy CEO Ronnie Dunn said in the release. “The MyHSA Patient Portal is a valuable health information management tool that provides more convenience and autonomy to our patients.”

To sign up for the the MyHSA Patient Portal, which the HSA says takes less than three minutes on average, individuals need to attend in person any HSA location, or one of the community registration sites which are being set up at various places in the coming days, such as local supermarkets.

To register, people must have a photo ID and a valid email address. Parents and guardians can also request access to health profiles for their children or wards under age 16.

The HSA said online registration will be made available soon for those who may be overseas.

According to the HSA, as well as making digital vaccination certificates viewable on an online platform, the MyHSA Patient Portal also serves a number of other functions, including giving patients secure access to health records; the ability to make appointment requests for general practice and paediatrics; access to the registered person’s child’s health information; the ability to send messages for physicians; access to general lab and radiology reports; immunisation, allergy, and health history; online prescription refill requests; and the ability to view COVID-19 and IgG test results.

Community registration sites where people can sign up for the MyHSA Patient Portal are:

Foster’s Countryside, 9-11am, Wednesday, 25 Aug.

Kirk Market, 11am-2pm, Friday, 27 Aug.

Hurley’s, 4-7pm, Friday, 27 Aug.

Foster’s Airport, 10am to noon, Saturday, 28 Aug.

CICSA Credit Union, 9am-4pm, Monday, 30 Aug.

Cost-U-Less, 4-7pm, Tuesday, 31 Aug.

Hurley’s, 11am-2pm, Wednesday, 1 Sept.

CICSA Credit Union, 9am-4pm, Friday, 3 Sept.

Cost-U-Less, 10am-3pm, Saturday, 4 Sept.

For more information, visit https://www.hsa.ky/our-services/patient-portal-info/.

