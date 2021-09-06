Compass Media to undergo change in leadership

Publisher Kathleen Capetta will leave the post at the end of the year

Compass Media will have a change of leadership at the beginning of 2022, with a new publisher at the helm.

Kathleen Capetta, who currently holds the post, will step down from the position on 31 Dec. 2021. In line with Compass Media’s succession planning, a Caymanian has been selected for the position and an announcement will be made shortly with further details.

Capetta is stepping down after three years leading the company through a major restructuring process following its purchase by Caymanian lawyer James Bergstrom.

“I am very excited to hand the company over to a local publisher,” said Capetta. “Since I started, it has always been the plan to have a Caymanian in this important role. I am certain that my successor will ensure the Compass remains one of the bedrocks of these islands. It is very important that Cayman continues to have strong, responsible and free press.”

Although returning permanently to the United States, she will assist the new publisher to move into the post.

“Kathleen has done a great job in helping to update the business into a multi-media platform not only providing an essential service for our community but also serving the needs of our customers in an increasingly digital world,” said Bergstrom.

“As we transition from a period of change-management to a steady state, we are proud to continue with our commitment to have as many Caymanians as possible in our staff, including in our top management positions. Kathleen has worked tirelessly during a very difficult time and my wife and I, as well as the whole Compass team, will always be grateful for her expertise and industry.”

