George Town man denies causing fatal accident

In a Grand Court appearance via video link on Friday, 3 Sept., Levar Wood denied causing the death of Giovani Berry by dangerous driving.

Wood, 27, of George Town, faces a single count of the charge, which stems from a 9 Sept. 2019 accident along Shamrock Road in Bodden Town. Berry was 29 at the time of his death.

Wood was extradited from the UK last month. During the brief appearance on Friday, Wood entered a not guilty plea on the charge.

A trial date has been set for 11 Oct., and he was remanded into custody.

How do you feel after reading this?