Looking back in time: Weighing the catch

Weighing the catch

This terrific picture of two fishermen was submitted by Liz Kaufman.

“[This] is a postcard my mom sent back to me, circa 1968, which she postmarked from Hell,” Kaufman wrote. “The fishermen weighing in the catch. The photo was taken by [Cayman Islands] native, I. A. McTaggart.”

Do you know the men in this picture and their story? It would be great to know more. Email us at [email protected].

If you have some old photos that you’d like to submit, we’d love to see them to consider them for publication. Be sure to include the credit for the image and any information you have about it. Email to [email protected].

