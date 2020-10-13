Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can recognise its subjects.

Pedro Castle

This snapshot, courtesy of Lia Kaufman, shows Pedro Castle as it was many years ago.

“My father was friends with Mr. Tom Hubbell who ran Pedro Castle before any restaurant [opened there],” said Kaufman.

Hubbell died in a small plane crash at Owen Roberts International Airport on 13 Dec., 1977. He was 54 years old.

He was one of the first four people to offer diving and snorkelling trips in Cayman, starting in 1961, and also spearheaded efforts to renovate and reopen Pedro St. James.

