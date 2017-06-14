Son of well-known Cayman family dies from accident injuries

Thomas Rupert Hubbell, the son of Cayman aviation and scuba diving pioneer Tom Hubbell Sr., died Monday from injuries suffered in a June 30, 2016 car crash.

The younger Mr. Hubbell was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the one-car crash on Shamrock Road near Spotts Dock last June.

According to a police report, a Toyota Tercel drove off the road into a utility pole around 5 p.m. on June 30. Both men were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Mr. Hubbell had been in critical condition since the accident. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening, June 12.

According to police, 23-year-old Anthony W. Scott Jr. was charged with dangerous driving in connection with the crash and is currently before the courts.

Mr. Hubbell worked at the National Roads Authority and was a resident of Bodden Town.

He is the younger half-brother of longtime Cayman Cabinet Office manager Tim Hubbell.

Thomas Rupert Hubbell was 5 years old when his father died in a small plane crash at Owen Roberts International Airport. The Dec. 13, 1977 crash killed the elder Mr. Hubbell, 54, and the pilot he was training.

Mr. Hubbell Sr. was one the first four people to offer diving and snorkeling trips in Cayman, starting in 1961, and also spearheaded efforts to renovate and reopen Pedro St. James.

He was known at the time of the plane crash as one of Cayman’s most able flight trainers.