The Bodden Town Heritage Committee is inviting the public to Summerfest on Monday, June 19 – the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.

The event, which will take place at the Bodden Town Harry McCoy Sr. Community Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a fancy hat parade, local and international performances and musical acts, crafts, an appearance by the Bodden Town Festival Queen, tours of historic homes, and food and drinks.

Mary Lawrence, chairwoman of the Bodden Town Heritage Committee, said the festival is usually held in May, and known as MayFest, but because of the run-up to the May 24 general elections, the committee postponed Mayfest and decided to hold the event on the Queen’s Birthday holiday instead.

“We changed the name to Summerfest because it’s now June,” Ms. Lawrence said. “Tickets that were sold for the Mayfest event will be honored at Summerfest.”

“It’s an annual family-oriented outdoor event with music, arts and food. The organizing committee’s aim is to promote harmony among Cayman’s diverse nationalities and give various communities an opportunity to socialize together. It’s going to be a fun day for everyone,” she added.

Ms. Lawrence said the event is the committee’s annual fundraiser for upkeep and maintenance of the park. Admission to Summerfest is free, but donations toward the park’s enhancement are encouraged.

“We keep dong a lot of things there to keep in good shape so it can be safe for the public to use,” she said, adding that the committee recently covered the stage so bands can play while being sheltered from rain and sun.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for $25 each. Prizes include a round-trip airline ticket for two, 22 yards of gravel and a cash prize of $1,500.

The Bodden Town Heritage Committee works to preserve the district’s history and artifacts for later generations to enjoy.