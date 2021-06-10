Police are advising that a number of roads will be closed on Monday, 14 June, for the Queen’s Birthday celebrations, which include a parade outside Government House on West Bay Road.

The road closures and diversions will be in place on Monday, 14 June, from 10am to 6pm, for the parade, which begins at 4:30pm.

The diversion and closures are as follows:

West Bay Road will closed between the western entrance to Governor’s Square (just north of the Governor’s Beach parking lot) and the vicinity of Eats Café at Cayman Falls Plaza.

There will also be a traffic diversion for northbound traffic on West Bay Road in the vicinity of Safehaven Drive. Local access will be permitted to the Westin and other commercial properties in the vicinity. Other northbound traffic will be diverted onto Safehaven Drive and back onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Southbound traffic on West Bay Road travelling toward Governor’s Beach will be diverted left through Governor’s Square and onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway via Lime Tree Bay Avenue.

Lime Tree Bay Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic in the vicinity of the southwestern entrance to Governor’s Square. Westbound traffic from the Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be diverted through Governor’s Square, northbound onto West Bay Road. Access to Regatta will be permitted.

Members of the public wishing to access Governor’s Beach by vehicle (or by foot) will be able to do so via West Bay Road, north of Governor’s Beach.

The RCIPS advises motorists to exercise caution when travelling in these areas during the times specified.