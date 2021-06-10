Culture at the Cinema: ‘A View from the Bridge’

In Cayman, we’ve been lucky enough to enjoy live theatre productions since the end of last year, while Broadway is still dark.

The Cayman Drama Society and the National Cultural Foundation have staged plays and musicals, with other private companies such as Quinntessential Movement, the Cayman Music School and Musicians Ltd. also creating entertaining shows.

If you are still itching for more, consider attending one of the Culture at the Cinema nights, happening once a month at Camana Bay Cinema. Live recordings of first-run theatre events are played on the big screen, with the sounds of the recorded audience adding to the atmosphere.

Thanks to well-placed cameras, you’ll also have the best seat in the house to award-winning shows.

On Saturday, 19 June, Culture at the Cinema is presenting ‘A View From the Bridge’ by American playwright Arthur Miller, starring Mark Strong in the lead role of Eddie Carbone.

Plot: In Brooklyn, longshoreman Carbone welcomes his Sicilian cousins to the land of freedom. But when one of them falls for his beautiful niece, they discover that freedom comes at a price.

Ivo van Hove directed this version with Strong (‘The Imitation Game’; ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’) and Nicola Walker (‘The Split’, ‘Last Tango in Halifax’), which garnered high critical praise from such notables as The Guardian, Variety and The Telegraph.

Tickets for Culture at the Cinema are $40 each and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 and older will be admitted. Licensed bar on premises. Doors open at 7pm with showtime at 8pm. For more information on upcoming productions, visit www.bigscreen.ky.