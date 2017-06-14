Police: Pair of overnight burglaries reported

A George Town waterfront business and a Savannah restaurant were hit by burglars sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service confirmed.

Police were alerted to a break-in at the Digicel store on North Church street around 4:30 a.m. Officers said a glass panel at the front of the store was smashed and some electronic devices were taken.

The second incident was reported around 6 a.m. in Savannah. A small restaurant on Homestead Crescent behind the Rubis gas station was broken into and a television and some food taken.

No one was hurt in either break-in and both incidents occurred when the businesses were closed.

Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the RCIPS.