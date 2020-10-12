The 11th Annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference will return in a virtual format on Saturday, 17 Oct., with free online presentations throughout the day on the healthcare impacts of COVID-19.

The event, ‘Re-envisioning Life with a Pandemic’, is accessible to the public via Zoom and over livestreaming on the Cayman Compass Facebook page and the CIGTV YouTube channel.

With presentations from morning to evening, the conference will cover COVID-19 myths and facts, the pandemic’s impact on cancer care, mental health effects, telemedicine, and age-related risks presented by the novel coronavirus, among other topics.

1 of 3

A panel discussion of community stakeholders will explore the experiences of healthcare workers, relief and charity groups, and government leaders during the pandemic. Participants include Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Registered Nurse Martika Williams of the Health Services Authority, Wil Pineau of the Chamber of Commerce, and Chelsea Rivers of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, among others.

Infinite Mindcare clinical director Sutton Burke will speak about the pandemic’s impact on mental health, and building resilience during challenging periods.

“We are living in a time and place of radical change and uncertainty, a change that was unexpected,” Burke said in a press statement. “It is natural to fear and resist change but it comes at the expense of our mental health. Working on strengthening our mindcare during this time will help us accept the reality of the world, while still taking action to thrive and feel fulfilled.”

Dr. Javier Perez-Fernandez of Baptist Health in Miami will draw from his experience treating COVID-19 patients to address the age-related risks of the virus and novel treatments for the elderly.

HSA Medical Director Dr. Delroy Jefferson will also speak about the applications of telemedicine during the pandemic.

“Telemedicine has served to bridge the gap between patients, physicians and the health systems, enabling everyone, especially symptomatic patients, to stay at home and communicate with physicians through virtual channels,” Jefferson said in a press statement. “In the context of COVID-19 it plays a crucial role as a clinical tool, potentially helping to reduce the spread of the coronavirus to the populations and to the frontline medical staff.”

For more information on the conference schedule and registration, visit www.healthcareconference.ky, or contact Laurie-Ann Holding at [email protected] or 623-8824.