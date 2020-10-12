Latest COVID test results all negative

The latest batch of COVID-19 tests have all returned negative results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday.

A total of 131 COVID-19 tests were carried out since the last results were announced on Sunday.

Officials said this brings the total number of swabs taken and results reported over Friday, Saturday and Sunday to 1,097, all of which have been negative except for one asymptomatic traveller.

More than 200 of the tests were done Friday afternoon as part of the emergency response at Red Bay Primary School, after a Year 2 student tested positive on Friday morning. All other Year 2 students, along with their parents and teachers, were tested at the school.

Classes resumed at the school Monday morning, but all Year 2 students and their households are in isolation at their homes until 17 Oct., when testing will be carried out again.

At least 500 tests were done on Saturday morning at an emergency drive-through facility at the Cayman Islands Hospital that was set up as a result of public concern over the student’s positive result.

Testing of Needs Assessment Unit staff was also carried out, as one of the parents of the affected Red Bay student works there.

In a statement released early on Monday evening, public health officials reminded individuals in home quarantine or mandatory isolation that no one is allowed on their property or in their yard except to promptly deliver essential items, and only while everyone in the household remains inside.

“All maintenance and repairs should be postponed until the end of the quarantine or isolation period and the household has returned negative results for COVID-19. If maintenance or repairs are deemed absolutely essential, everyone isolating in the household should move to a government isolation facility beforehand. Failure to comply may result in a criminal prosecution to any party involved,” the statement noted.