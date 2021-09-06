Tackle the mosquito ‘plague’

The recent surge in, what is now, the mosquito crisis in Cayman is a betrayal of the hard work and industry of the noble men and women before us.

Pest control is a basic feature of credible leadership and it suggests otherwise when these low-bearing fruits are left untreated.

Whatever the reason, this pestilence is inhumane and demands a swift resolution. The political inertia by which we continue to be saddled… seems to only fuel the cycle of perpetual ineptitude.

Our children deserve to play outside and not risk the lesser evil between a vitamin D deficiency and being eaten alive.

After 18 months amidst a pandemic, restaurants are unable to accommodate guests outside nor can farmers attend to their crop. Further financial setbacks we can least afford. Now with the imminent reopening of our borders, our already vulnerable tourism product is to be further undermined by the completely avoidable onset of a plague.

Do better and fix the issue.

Richard Barton

