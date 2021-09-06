Thank you, Department of Agriculture

After the passing of Tropical Storm Grace, my farm crops and trees were devastated to the point that I was ready to throw the towel in.

However, on Saturday morning I received a call from Ms. Claudette from the Department of Agriculture advising they had a crew of men working in the area assisting farmers with propping up trees and to cut up down trees. What a blessing this was for me and for the surrounding farmers. I wish to publicly thank the men on the ground and the DOA for the much needed assistance. Thank You!

Andrew Williams

