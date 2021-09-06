Ezekiel Carter denies murdering Wayne McLean

Ezekiel Carter has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, six counts of attempted murder and once count of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Appearing before the Grand Court via video link on Friday 3 Sept., Carter, 36, of Bodden Town, denied shooting and killing Wayne McLean at Vic’s Bar in George Town on 9 July.

In CCTV video of the shooting, which circulated in the aftermath of the incident, a masked gun man can be seen entering the Seymour Road bar, and shooting a semi-automatic handgun at McLean and other patrons of the bar.

A two week jury trial has been set for November, until then Carter will remain in custody.

He denies all charges against him.

