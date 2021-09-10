Panic buying clears shelves after COVID announcement

Caymanian shoppers rushed to local supermarkets to stock up on toilet roll, disinfectants and hand sanitiser following news on Thursday of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.
The panic buying has prompted Foster’s supermarket and its sister store Priced Right to place limits on some of its products.
The company, in a statement issued Friday morning, urged its customers “to remain calm and keep to their usual shopping behavior and routine”.
Read: Local COVID transmission prompts panic buying
