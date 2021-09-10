Panic buying clears shelves after COVID announcement

By
Staff
-
As in the panic buying seen in 2020, toilet roll is again proving to be a high-demand item following news of a local transmission COVID-19 case. - Photo: Norma Connolly

Caymanian shoppers rushed to local supermarkets to stock up on toilet roll, disinfectants and hand sanitiser following news on Thursday of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The panic buying has prompted Foster’s supermarket and its sister store Priced Right to place limits on some of its products.

The company, in a statement issued Friday morning, urged its customers “to remain calm and keep to their usual shopping behavior and routine”.

Read: Local COVID transmission prompts panic buying

- Advertisement -

Related Videos

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Subscribe now

Related articlesMore from author