Free mulch now available at West Bay as temporary drop-off site closes

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) would like to inform residents that “free mulch” is now available for collection at the West Bay Temporary Site from as early as 7:00 am until September 18, 2021.

Residents are invited to come out early and to bring their shovels and bags for the removal of the mulch from the temporary site located next to the Ed Bush Stadium. The material will be supplied on a first come, first served basis. Assistance will be provided to members of the public to load small vehicles on Saturdays only.

The DEH is also reminding residents of the closure of the West Bay Temporary Site for collection of vegetative debris is Saturday September 11, 2021. Following this date, persons are expected to take any materials to the George Town landfill as incoming vegetation waste will not be received at the site.

The George Town Landfill operates from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and it is closed on Sunday. However, the landfill drop-off facility at the gate will remain accessible for the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.

Additional information is available from the DEH at 949-6696. Individuals may also send an email to [email protected], visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Department-of-Environmental-Health-Cayman-Islands-Government-335107266641072

