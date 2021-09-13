Island Heritage announces recipient of 2021 Educational Grant

Island Heritage Insurance Company, Ltd. (“Island Heritage” or “the Company”) announced today that it has awarded its 2021 Educational Grant to Halle Whittaker.

Halle is embarking on her second year at the University of Manchester where she is enrolled in the Information Technology Management for Business programme. After completing her degree, she plans to use the skills she has acquired to help advance the field of Information Technology on island and inspire other young women who are interested in a similar career path.

As in previous years, there were a number of exceptional candidates; however, Halle impressed the committee with her overall presentation, outgoing personality and her drive to succeed in a male dominated industry. Commenting on her selection as this year’s recipient, Halle said “I am beyond grateful and appreciative to have been selected as the Island Heritage Educational Grant recipient; this incredible opportunity will allow me to carry out my studies at the University of Manchester. I am excited to make Island Heritage and the Cayman Islands proud.”

Established five years ago, the educational grant was increased to US $10,000 in celebration of Island Heritage’s 25th Anniversary. The criteria for selection includes academic excellence, demonstrated leadership experience, and community engagement and service. The receipient is selected by a committee of Island Heritage staff members.

Photo Caption: ( L to R) Island Heritage’s Group Chief Underwriting Officer Caroline Mills-White, Educational Grant Recipient Halle Whittaker, Educational Grant Committee Members Karina Bennett and Nickola O’Sullivan.

