Lions PACCE makes return

The Lions Club of Grand Cayman will host its signature fundraising Prostate and Colon Cancer Event walk/run/ride this month after a break last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual PACCE Delano Hislop Memorial Journey for Life event, which will be raising funds for Jasmine (formerly Cayman HospiceCare) and the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, will be 5k walk, 10k run and 15k ride for cyclists on 19 September.

The start point will be at the Lions Community Centre beginning at 5:30am.

Now in its ninth year, the event continues to raise awareness about prostate, colon and testicular cancers and the need for early detection.

The Club started the event in memory of former Lion Delano Hislop who passed away from prostate cancer.

- Advertisement -

PACCE Committee chairman Ersley Bodden said the event holds a special significance for the Club as it serves as an homage to Hislop who gave his life in service to the community and is an opportunity for his memory to live on.

“At the Lions we care for the community in different forms like our pantry service and restoration projects. The PACCE events, like this and our cancer awareness seminars, also serve the community and help to save live through early detection and free PSA testing. We want to encourage residents to get tested, if not for themselves then for their loved ones,” Bodden said.

The PACCE event is widely supported by corporate sponsors including Dart, Cayman Islands Seafarers Association, Maples Group, CUC, Bodden Holdings, Cayman Water Authority and Entech.

Lions Club President Eric Anderson pointed to the impact cancer has on the Cayman community.

“We have lost too many friends, family, neighbours, and love one in our community due to late detection of prostrate and colon cancer. The hope of the PACCE program is that by early detection, education, and community support we can reduce the numbers of deaths from these types of cancer,” Anderson said.

A registration fee of $25 is required to participate, proceeds of which will go to Jasmine and CICS and can be done the day of the event or online on EventPro.ky.

Kits will be handed out on Friday evening the 17th September at Lions Community Center from 5pm to 8pm.

For more information visit the Lions Club of Grand Cayman Facebook page or call 926-1711 or 938-1711.

You can view the routes here https://www.mapmyrun.com/routes/view/4617423406

How do you feel after reading this?