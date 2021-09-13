Bird strike delays Cayman Airways Brac flight

A departing Cayman Airways flight from Cayman Brac hit a slight snag Sunday evening after a bird struck its windshield immediately upon take-off from the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, the national flag carrier reported.

The incident, according to a Cayman Airways statement, happened around 5:49pm on flight KX2406, which was subsequently briefly delayed.

The captain, it said, did not declare an emergency as the windscreen had no visible damage and the aircraft was functioning normally.

However, it said, “out of an abundance of caution, the Captain returned the aircraft to CKIA, landing safely at 6:06pm, in order to have the aircraft thoroughly checked before continuing the flight”.

The 122 passengers aboard the B737-8 aircraft, the statement said, remained on board while the airline’s maintenance and engineering department conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft for primary, secondary, and hidden damage.

The engineers concluded that the aircraft was free of damage.

The flight departed at 7:36pm for an 8:05pm arrival on Grand Cayman.

