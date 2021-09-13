Lionfish cull planned

The latest Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) tournament will be held on the weekend of 25-26 Sept.

The islandwide culling tournament is an occasional event aimed at getting the invasive fish off the reef and onto people’s plates.

This month, cash prizes totalling $3,200 are up for grabs for the first, second and third place winners. There will be prizes for most lionfish, most overall weight in lionfish, and biggest and smallest lionfish.

This is the 34th cull that has been held since lionfish began appearing on local reefs in 2008.

Registration to take part in the cull, which is being sponsored by Foster’s, will be held at Tomfoodery restaurant in Camana Bay, at 5-8pm, on Thursday, 23 Sept.

During the tournament, the weigh-ins will take place between 4pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, 25 and 26 Sept., at Tomfoodery, and free samples of the lionfish catches will be available during and after the weigh-ins.

There will be free T-shirts for all registered team members, and drink specials will be available each night.

Tournament rules

Each team must consist of a minimum of two and a maximum of six members, and must have at least one lionfish culler registered with the Department of Environment.

All lionfish must be de-spined before being presented for measuring and weigh-in. There will be no cleaning station at Tomfoodery.

The registration fee is $10 per member.

For more details, contact Mark Orr at [email protected] or call 916-4271.

