Mike Adam and sons plead guilty to assaulting neighbour

The trial of former government minister Mike Adam and his sons Jordan and Erick for common assault has been called off, following their last-minute change of pleas.

Appearing before the Summary Court earlier today, 13 Sept., the three men were due to stand trial on charges of common assault. The charges stem from an incident on 12 Jan. 2020 in West Bay, during which each of the three defendants assaulted the complainant, Wilson Mendoza, over an ongoing land dispute.

“I have had the opportunity to discuss this matter further with my clients, and they are minded to change their pleas and avoid a trial,” said attorney Waide DaCosta, who represents all three defendants. “If the charges could be re-put to my clients there will be pleas of guilty.”

Mike Adam entered a guilty plea to a charge of common assault. The charge alleges that Adam assaulted Menzoda by punching at him. Erick Adam pleaded guilty to assaulting Mendoza by pushing him in the chest.

Jordan Adam was charged with assaulting Mendoza by hitting him in the head. He told Magistrate Philippa McFarlane that he accepted he assaulted Mendoza, but not by hitting him in the head. Instead, he claimed the assault arose when he slapped the cap off the complainant’s head.

“There is a difference between assaulting someone by hitting the cap off their head and hitting them in the head, which would ultimately have an impact on the eventual sentence passed,” said McFarlane, as she asked prosecutor Nicole Petit and DaCosta for the basis of the pleas.

In response, Petit said the incident was captured on CCTV and had been submitted. “If there is a dispute between accounts you can look at the video and come to a decision.”

Each of the defendants has been released on bail; they are due to return to court on 1 Dec., at which time a social inquiry report and a victim impact report are expected to be available.

