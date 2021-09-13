For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

US National Hurricane Center forecasters are keeping a close watch on a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa which is likely to form a tropical depression later this week.

At this time, the system does not pose a threat to the Cayman Islands.

The NHC has given the system, now located near the coasts of Guinea and Sierra Leone, an 80% chance of formation through five days and a 30% chance of formation through the next 48 hours.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC said in its advisory Monday afternoon.

The NHC is keeping watch over an area of low pressure forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic,” the NHC said.

Forecasters have given the system a formation chance of 50% through the next five days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is moving toward the north near 12 mph, is impacting the Texas coast and is expected to turn toward the north-northeast on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Nicholas will move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas Monday evening.

“Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast today, and Nicholas could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane. Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday while Nicholas moves over land. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center,” the NHC said in its latest advisory on the storm on Monday.

