O’Garro preps for upcoming basketball season

Caymanian Joshua O’Garro has been preparing for the upcoming basketball season since joining his new school, San Jose State University, this summer.

“I’ve been preparing a lot,” O’Garro told the Cayman Compass. “I’ve been doing weights, practising back-to-back. You know everybody needs to be on their ‘A game’ when the season comes around.”

The 21-year-old 6’6″ guard made history last year by becoming the first Caymanian to play basketball in NCAA Division I, when he was at the University of Oklahoma during the March Madness tournament.

However, since transferring to the northern California university, O’Garro said his new squad has been welcoming.

“Everything over here is great,” he said. “I’ve been settling really good. My teammates are really cool. It’s like a brotherhood over here and the coaches are great.”

His team will play their opening match on 11 Nov., against California State University, Fullerton. O’Garro said he anticipates making an appearance during that game.

“I know for sure I’ll get my playing time and I think I might start,” he said. “It’s a home game, so, we’ll have a lot of fans there, so that will be nice. I’m really excited to get back out there.”

O’Garro said he hasn’t been home in almost two years, and is looking forward to returning soon to Cayman and enjoying some local food.

“I’m trying to come back for Christmas, but I think we have games so maybe spring break and just with the flights and everything,” he said. “I really miss home, I need a plate of oxtail and curry goat.”

