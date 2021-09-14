BREAKING: Lockdown not considered following local cases

Premier Wayne Panton confirmed government is not considering a community lockdown in response to four confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

He also said Cabinet will meet Tuesday morning to discuss measures surrounding the planned 14 Oct. border reopening, including mask mandates, quarantine periods and other measures.

The Premier made the comments during an early morning speech that was livestreamed on government social media platforms. Click on the link above to watch the full speech.

He also provided details on testing scheduled to be held Tuesday at George Town Primary.

Government members will be holding a COVID-19 press conference Tuesday evening. It’s

