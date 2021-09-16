Faced with the re-emergence of local transmission of COVID-19, Premier Wayne Panton announced Tuesday that the next phase of the border reopening plan will be put off for the rest of this year.
I am concerned about the new Covid-19 transmissions but more annoyed at the population that is not vaccinated. The end of Cayman as we know it will result if we do not control the spread of this virus. We will not do so unless we are vaccinated. We can stick our heads in the sand and hope that all will be OK in a couple of years when we pull our heads out – but when we do we will find out the threat and transmission of the virus is still there – why??? because we are not vaccinated and therefore those not vaccinated will start the transmission once again. The world will be well past that and will have a level of immunity that Cayman will not have. The fear will be to NOT travel to Cayman because you can get it there