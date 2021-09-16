A 22-year-old George Town man is in police custody and the search is on for another man following an armed robbery on Eastern Avenue Tuesday evening, police have said.

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident which happened just before 3:40pm.

Police said officers were dispatched to a business located on Eastern Avenue after it was reported that two masked men had entered the establishment, one brandished a machete, demanding money.

A quantity of cash was taken by the men and they made off from the location in a white sedan motor vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said one of the men was described as wearing a white t-shirt, long jeans and mask on his face, the second man was wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured shorts, a hat and had a camouflage scarf covering his face.

Shortly after the incident the 22-year-old man was held.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the police website.

