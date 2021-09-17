Collas Crill Cayman appoints new head of International Private Client and Trusts

Offshore law firm Collas Crill has appointed Robert Mack as head of its International Private Client and Trusts (IPCT) team in the Cayman Islands.

Robert has more than twenty years of experience in trusts and private client matters and has worked with leading law firms, both onshore and offshore.

Robert advises on all types of Cayman Islands trusts, advising high and ultra high net worth families, professional fiduciaries, law firms, banks, beneficiaries, enforcers, protectors, executors and administrators of high-value estates which often involve multiple jurisdictions and complex assets such as private aircraft, cryptocurrency, high-value art and real property. He also specialises in a wide range of regulatory matters affecting professional fiduciaries, including trustees, enforcers, and protectors.

Robert has been consistently ranked in legal directories as a leading private client and trusts lawyer in the Cayman Islands. He is an active member of STEP’s Cayman Islands branch and is a long-standing member of the STEP Cayman Islands Council. He currently chairs the scholarship sub-committee which aims to provide multiple scholarships to local Caymanian residents who are interested in entering the trusts industry. Robert is also the Cayman Islands representative for the STEP Mental Capacity Special Interest Group.

Robert said: ‘I’m thrilled to have joined Collas Crill’s award-winning IPCT team alongside the highly respected Andrew and Sally Peedom. I’m also looking forward to collaborating with our BVI, Guernsey and Jersey offices to provide a seamless multi-disciplined service and to deliver an ‘above and beyond’ experience to our valued clients no matter where they may be.’

Cayman Managing Partner Stephen Leontsinis said: ‘Thanks to the ever-growing success of our IPCT department, we are delighted to have invited Robert Mack, one of the most senior Trust lawyers on island, to lead and expand the team in Cayman. I have no doubt that Robert will lead his team from strength to strength and I look forward to working with him.’

