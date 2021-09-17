Scotiabank Cayman awarded “Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021″

Scotiabank Cayman has been named the “Best Consumer Digital Bank 2021” by Global Finance (New York), which regularly selects the top performers among banks and financial services and is a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

In commenting on the award, Sarah Hobbs, Vice President & Country Head, Scotiabank Cayman said “This award comes amid many months of intense focus and investments in our digital channels. This, as we aim to make banking easier for our loyal customers and particularly in light of the continued uncertainties linked to the pandemic. We have fully embraced our role in ensuring that our customers can continue to do business in a seamless manner and are very pleased that our efforts have again been recognized in this way.”

Some of the most recent investments include the expansion of the capabilities of the Scotiabank Mobile App, upgrades made to the Bank’s ABM network to include intelligent deposit machines and the use of digital analytics to anticipate customer needs and deliver personalized financial solutions.

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Scotiabank Cayman’s award for “Best Consumer Digital Bank” follows another recent global recognition for innovation in financial services by The Banker’s Global Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2021. The ‘Most Innovative in Data’ award acknowledges the Bank’s investments in data and analytics, as well as its commitment to delivering a more personalized customer experience.

- Advertisement -

How do you feel after reading this?